9-year-old Santino receives send-off party ahead of Make-A-Wish trip

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Friday, nine-year-old Santino got the send-off party of the year.

Make-A-Wish and Subaru of Moon Township partnered to throw him a going-away celebration.

He's heading to Adventure Island Waterpark in Florida. Before the trip, he stopped by the dealership for a beach-themed party.

There was a candy buffet, Kona Ice, and arcade games for him and his brother.

Santino has a rare, progressive cerebrovascular disorder.

"He's diagnosed with Moyamoya disease. Like many of our Wish kids, he's dealing with a critical illness and dealing with a lot of things he shouldn't have to at his age. And we really believe a wish has the power to transform the lives of these kids. Helping them replace fear with confidence and sadness with hope," said Dana Antkowiak of Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Santino's condition can lead to blocked arteries at the base of the brain and cause mini strokes as well as affect brain function.

Safe travels, Santino!