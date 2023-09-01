Watch CBS News
9-year-old from Imperial raises more than $2,000 for volunteer fire department

By Kym Gable

CBS Pittsburgh

IMPERIAL, Pa. (KDKA) — A 9-year-old Cub Scout from Imperial is already quite the philanthropist.

Nolan Oravetz started fundraising for his community two years ago when the library needed a new roof. For the last few years, he's been collecting funds for the Imperial Volunteer Fire Department.  

There was a big unveiling and check presentation at the Fair in the Woodlands at Clinton Community Park. Nolan's mother, Sharilyn Oravetz, said, "I've tried to teach him his entire life to help others, to do anything he can for anybody and it was completely his idea. That first lemonade sale, to help the library, and once he found out about the volunteer fire department, it took off."  

Nolan didn't tell the fire chief how much he raised until the big reveal. 

The final total was $2,165, which the department will use to purchase gear. Nolan went door to door with friends and operated a lemonade stand to raise the money.  

Chief Bob Bradburn was astonished, saying it was "pretty amazing for a young kid like that to have the ambition to raise money for the volunteer fire service. One day he's gonna make a really good firefighter, we hope."

August 31, 2023

