9-month-old girl dies after being found unresponsive by police

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A nine-month-old girl has died after being found unresponsive by Pittsburgh police.

Pittsburgh police and EMS personnel were dispatched to the 500 block of North Homewood Avenue just before 9 a.m. for reports of an infant in distress.

First responders arrived on the scene and found the infant, who was transported by medics in critical condition. The infant was pronounced deceased a short time after arriving at the hospital, according to police.

The cause and manner of death have not been revealed by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 3:33 PM EDT

