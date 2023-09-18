4 of 9 teens back in custody after escaping Berks County juvenile detention center during riot

Police give update after 9 teens escape Berks County juvenile detention center Police give update after 9 teens escape Berks County juvenile detention center 07:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Law enforcement is, once again, asking for the public's help after an escape in the Philadelphia area. Nine teens escaped from the Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, Sunday night, according to police.

"They're still out in the wind," officials said during an early morning press conference Monday.

Police are expected to hold another press conference at 7:30 a.m.

Shortly after the initial press conference Monday, police announced that four of the nine teens were back in custody after they were found on Oak Grove Road just before 6 a.m.

Four of the 9 escapees were taken into custody on Oak Grove Rd at 5:47 AM. — Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) September 18, 2023

The Twin Valley School District announced it's closing schools, as well as after-school and evening activities -- including Monday's board meeting -- due to the latest escape.

NOW | The Twin Valley School District is CLOSED today as police search for nine teens who escaped from Abraxas Academy last night. @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/AssyWd8iYF pic.twitter.com/uvz0E6nMoU — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) September 18, 2023

The group managed to break out through a weak point in a fence amid a riot at the facility, police said, adding that the incident was captured on video.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police got a call about a disturbance at the facility. Once they arrived to help quell the commotion and get the kids back in their rooms, they discovered that nine were missing, according to police.

The escaped teens allegedly overtook two female staff members, ripping keys out of the hands of one, who suffered a minor injury.

After taking the keys, the teens were able to get out of the building and into the yard, where they got out through the fence to make their escape, officials said.

Police said they then quickly called in reinforcements to help flood the area in search of the escapees and established a perimeter between Interstate 176 and State Route 10.

Roughly five hours after the escape, police said they got a call from a resident on the 500-block of State Drive, which is about five miles north of Abraxas, after they heard a commotion and saw a "couple of people" who broke the window of their car and tried to gain access.

Police said they responded to the area, but the group had already run off after the resident turned their lights off.

"They should be very easy to see -- there is nine of them," police said, adding that they are all going to be similarly dressed.

Two of the boys are said to be wearing grey sweatpants, while the others either have on grey shorts or a shirt, and they all should have black slides.

A K-9 has recovered at least one slide, police said.

While the teens were not armed when they left the facility, police said that doesn't mean they couldn't have found something since being on the run, and advised residents to be cautious and not approach the group.

"We would approach them as if they are armed, just like we would want the public, because you never know," police said.

Seven teens are from Dolphin County, one from Berks County and another from York County. They range in age from 15 to 18 years old, and were detained on a variety of charges, including robbery, car theft and for having a firearm, according to state police.

"We are asking people in this area, again -- kind of like we did two weeks ago -- lock everything up. Take your keys out of your car, be vigilant," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

"If you see anything that looks goofy, weird -- makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up -- call 9-1-1. Don't delay it for a second," police added. "Please don't wait to call. Call immediately."