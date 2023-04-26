9 cats abandoned on side of the road in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nine cats were dumped on the side of the road in Fayette County.

Ninth Life Rescue Center in Westmoreland County said in a Facebook post that the cats were abandoned in a large dog airline crate off of Church Road in Smithfield on Tuesday. At least four of the cats are visibly pregnant.

It is not clear how long the cats were left on the side of the road. State police are investigating.

"They deserve justice," the Facebook post said. "And we are going to do everything possible to find who is responsible. Did you see someone struggling to carry a large dirty, white crate in this area? Is there someone you know close by who had a bunch of cats and suddenly doesn't? Please call us, we want to hear all about it."

If you have any information, you can contact the police or the center at 724-217-4257.

"They didn't deserve this," Jen Johnson with Ninth Life Rescue Center told KDKA-TV on Wednesday.

The cats will be available for adoption in a few months, the center said.