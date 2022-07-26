Watch CBS News
Local News

$810 million up for grabs as Mega Millions jackpot reaches 4th largest lottery prize ever

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The stakes are high and millions and millions of dollars are on the line.

Your life could change with a single piece of paper and a handful of numbers on it.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $810 million, with the cash option having grown to $470.1 million.

No one has won the jackpot since April 15, but now you have the chance to win big and live large.

This is now the 4th largest lottery prize of all time, and the third largest Mega Millions prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time was in October 2018, when a winning ticket worth $1.5 billion was sold in South Carolina.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million. 

Briana Smith
Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 4:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.