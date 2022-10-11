8,000 items abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport hit the auction block

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - About 8,000 items left at the Pittsburgh International Airport are hitting the auction block this month.

The annual Allegheny County Airport Authority auction returns on Oct. 22 at at the Heavy Equipment Building on Cargo Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and bidding starts at 10:30.

The auction has what you would expect hurrying travelers would leave behind: jewelry, books, hats, water bottles. But the airport said there are also some unexpected items this year like a security surveillance system, a mandolin and a rice cooker.

An item is held for 30 days in the lost and found and it goes to auction when it isn't claimed, the airport said.

Some people even forget their cars. Eleven abandoned cars are up for bid, including a Sonata, two Honda Civics and a Nissan Ultima.

Employees try to reach owners and if they can't, the airport said police and state government take over and can declare the cars abandoned.

The airport said it takes over two days to sort through all the items that go up for auction.