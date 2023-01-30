74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.
State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.
Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.
Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail.
