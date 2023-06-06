Watch CBS News
Police: Man stabs 70-year-old in Shadyside 'out of convenience'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.

A 70-year-old man was stabbed on Lehigh Avenue over the weekend. Police say the attacker then broke into a house a few blocks away and was standing at the sink covered in blood.

Police arrested Jasper Hilliard and say he told them he chose the victim "out of convenience." 

The victim's in the hospital. 

June 6, 2023

