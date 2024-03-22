70 dogs die after fire at Ohio "puppy mill"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fire at what authorities in Ohio called a "puppy mill" killed 70 dogs.

According to WBNS-TV, crews were called to a fire at a kennel in the 4800 block of Ohio Route 314 in Morrow County at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, fire crews reportedly found the kennel partially collapsed due to the flames. The owner, according to the TV station, said people at the scene opened a few of the exterior kennels and 17 dogs were saved. About 70 dogs died in the fire.

Crews spent 40 minutes trying to contain the blaze before securing the scene, WBNS-TV reported.

The TV station reported that an investigation into the blaze found it most likely started in the area of a wood-burning stove. It is not clear how or where in the stove the fire started.

Johnsville Fire Chief Harlen Barrick told the TV station that it was one of the most emotional scenes he has worked in 40 years on the job.