7 people displaced after house fire in Washington County

By Jonathan Fisher

1 mother and six children displaced after house fire in Washington County
MONONGAHELA, PA. (KDKA) - A mother and six children are without a home after it went up in flames on Friday night in Washington County. 

The fire occurred along Parkinson Street in Monongahela. Pictures showed flames bursting out of the home when crews arrived. The family was not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. 

House Fire in Monongahela

According to the Monongahela fire chief, the fire started in the back of the home. 

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. 

