BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Seven archers will be out in municipal parks in Bethel Park hunting deer on Saturday.

The hunters are licensed and authorized for the hunt through Suburban Wildlife Management Solutions to reduce the deer population in the parks.

The hunters won't be out on Sundays except for certain dates posted by Bethel Park police.