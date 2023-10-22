Watch CBS News
6th annual Women Who Rock benefit concert takes place at Stage AE

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a rocking good time at Stage AE Saturday night for the sixth annual Women Who Rock benefit concert.

The concert helps raise awareness and funds for women's health research, with all the proceeds going towards the Magee Women's Research Institute.

Headlining this year's concert was Ann Wilson of Heart and Tripsitter. 

