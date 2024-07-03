670,000 vehicles expected to hit the highway on the Pennsylvania Turnpike today

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The holiday hustle is going to hit full speed today as millions of Americans make the move to their Independence Day locations.

Whether you're traveling by air or on the road, you will not be alone.

If you're heading out on the road for a little 4th of July vacation, there will definitely be a lot more cars, trucks, and RVs on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

670,000 vehicles are expected to be on the Pa. Turnpike today with it being the second most traveled day of the holiday period, right behind last Friday.

Nationally, AAA says more than 60 million people are expected to be on the road in total for the holiday, up nearly 5% from last year.

If you're wondering when you should leave, the earlier the better. The worst time to be out driving this time of year is between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.