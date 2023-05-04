Watch CBS News
65-year-old man killed in crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - A 65-year-old man is dead after a suspected DUI crash on Route 422 in Butler County. 

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 24-year-old woman, Kassandra Clyde, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic just before 1:30 a.m. and collided with a vehicle. 

Driving the vehicle Clyde collided with was being driven by 65-year-old James Barge. 

Barge died at the scene and the Clyde was taken to Allegheny General Hospital to be treated. 

Charges are pending as state police investigate. 

First published on May 4, 2023 / 6:54 AM

