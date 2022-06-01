63rd Annual Three Rivers Arts Festival kicks off this week with some changes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Three Rivers Arts Festival kicks off this week and you'll notice some big changes for the 63rd annual festival.

Instead of being held at Point State Park, the festival will take place in the Cultural District.

The main stage will be at 9th and Penn and the artist market booths will be spread over five locations throughout the Cultural District.

You can find the full schedule of events and details about the festival on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website at this link!