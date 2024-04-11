Watch CBS News
60-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting young girl in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A 60-year-old man has been convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl seven years ago 

According to the Westmoreland County Office of the District Attorney, Jerry Boring was found guilty on all counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and incident assault. 

The victim told the police that Boring began assaulting her in 2017, but did not disclose the details until 2022 when she was being cared for at a healthcare facility. 

She is now 16 years old. 

"I am pleased we were able to get justice for this young girl and her family as she continues to heal from this," said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli in a statement provided to KDKA. "I also want to thank Assistant District Attorney Katie Ranker and Trooper James McKenzie for investigating and prosecuting this case with the integrity it deserves."

Boring's trial began on Monday and after an hour of deliberation by the jury, he was found guilty. 

He will be sentenced in the next three months. 

