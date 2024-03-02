Watch CBS News
6 people hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Fayette County

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Six people were sent to the hospital, two of whom were in critical condition, following a crash in Fayette County.

Crews were called to the area of First and Bridge Streets in Redstone Township around 2 p.m. Saturday, where they found the aftermath of the two-vehicle accident, where one vehicle ended up crashing into a house.

Officials told KDKA-TV that the home did not suffer any damage and the homeowners were not injured.

The exact conditions of those transported are unknown at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

March 2, 2024

