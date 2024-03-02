6 people hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Fayette County
REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Six people were sent to the hospital, two of whom were in critical condition, following a crash in Fayette County.
Crews were called to the area of First and Bridge Streets in Redstone Township around 2 p.m. Saturday, where they found the aftermath of the two-vehicle accident, where one vehicle ended up crashing into a house.
Officials told KDKA-TV that the home did not suffer any damage and the homeowners were not injured.
The exact conditions of those transported are unknown at this time.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
