6 injured, including 4 children, in head-on crash in Pittsburgh

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured, including four children, in a head-on crash on Monday in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the crash happened in the 1400 block of West Carson St. in South Shore just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene. 

Public safety said a pickup truck driver was attempting a left-handed turn from a driveway onto West Carson Street when he crashed head-on with the driver of a sedan driving eastbound on the street. 

Officials said the sedan was driven by a woman with four children passengers. Two of those children were in car seats. They were all taken to local hospitals in stable condition with "minor injuries," according to public safety. 

The man driving the truck was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

No charges or citations are expected at this time, officials said. The ages of the people injured in the crash were not released. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 5:25 PM EDT

