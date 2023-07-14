5th annual Lobster Grab contest returning to Wholey's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wholey's in the Strip District is bringing back one of its most popular contests!

The 5th annual Lobster Grab is coming back. Starting on Wednesday, customers will get a raffle ticket for each live lobster that they buy.

Then, on August 16, one lucky winner will be drawn and will be taken to the tank and will have 60 seconds to grab as many live lobsters as they can hold, and will get to take them home with them!

Wholey's says the record is 12 lobsters.