$50 million plan announced to revitalize Hill District and Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) announced $50 million to revitalize the Hill District and Bedford Dwellings.

It's a revitalization grant that will be used to restore affordable housing in Bedford Dwellings and make investments to create a neighborhood that is well-connected to public transportation.

"Housing is more than just a roof over your head; it's the place where safety, well-being, and community start. As the foundation of a neighborhood, housing determines whether businesses can thrive, the potential of future economic development, and the sense of community residents that feel," said Senator Casey.

"Community leaders in the Hill District have been working tirelessly for years to reimagine Bedford Dwellings into a neighborhood anchor where residents can live, work, and play in a vibrant and safe environment and with this funding, they can make that vision a reality."

The funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant Program. The Housing Authority of Pittsburgh will receive the grant.

"Housing is a human right, and this massive investment will help create more affordable housing in Pittsburgh and improve the conditions of this complex and neighborhood," Senator Fetterman said. "As a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, which covers housing issues, I'll always fight to make sure every Pennsylvanian has access to safe and affordable housing."

In late 2022, the Housing Authority of Pittsburgh was told it would be awarded $31 million in additional investments by Pittsburgh City Council if it won this grant.