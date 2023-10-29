50 individuals honored for their charitable work by the Functional Literacy Ministry of Haiti

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - The Functional Literacy Ministry of Haiti gathered at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Monroeville this weekend for its 40th anniversary gala.

For four decades, the organization has been working to help the people of Haiti through healthcare, education, and hope.

This year's fundraiser also honored 50 individuals for the work they've done in the country.

The deputy executive director said the night is to honor the work being done both here in the Pittsburgh area and overseas.

"The need is tremendous because of the unrest and the political problems there in Haiti and the conditions in the world," said Russell Bynum. "Haiti has been forgotten a forgotten need, but we as an organization have kept the flame alive and helping people understand what Haiti, what they need and how important it is to help this group of poor people there in that country."

More than 300 people were in attendance on Saturday night and the money raised went toward the organization's trade school and clinic in Haiti.

You can learn more about the organization and their work on their website at this link.