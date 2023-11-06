5-year-old boy in Pennsylvania accidentally shoots himself while playing with gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 5-year-old boy in Pennsylvania accidentally shot himself over the weekend.

Penn Live reported that the shooting happened on Saturday at around 6 p.m. in Harrisburg at a home on Chestnut Street. Harrisburg police Capt. Terry Wealand told PennLive that the boy shot himself while playing with the gun.

Wealand told Penn Live that one of the boy's parents was home when he accidentally shot himself, but police reportedly did not say who owned the gun.

Officials reported that the 5-year-old boy shot himself in one of his hands and his injuries were non-life-threatening. Dauphin County Social Services for Children and Youth is investigating the shooting, Penn Live reports, adding that no charges have been filed in connection with the case as of Monday.

According to CeaseFirePA, more than 1,100 Pennsylvanians over the course of five years were shot before they turned 18.