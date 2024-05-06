4th grader from Mars Area School District finishes inside top 10 of Pittsburgh 5K

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 4th grade student from the Mars Area School District ran quite the race over the weekend during the Pittsburgh 5K!

The school district shared on social media that 10-year-old Ellie Spaulding ran the race in 20 minutes and 49 seconds, good enough to finish inside the top ten of all contestants in the female division!

Ellie Spaulding, a 10-year-old and 4th grader from Mars Area School District finished in 8th place in the female division of the Pittsburgh 5K. Mars Area School District / Facebook

More than 2,500 runners competed in the female division and Spaulding's 20:49 was good enough for the 69th best among all runners in all divisions!

Last year, Ellie completed the race in just over 25 minutes, improving her time this year by over 4 minutes!

It was a busy marathon weekend as 20,000 people raced across Pittsburgh in the marathon, half marathon, and relay.