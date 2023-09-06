49ers, Nick Bosa reportedly agree on record 5-year $170 million extension

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly come to an agreement with holdout defensive end Nick Bosa that would make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter first reported on the deal in a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon.

Source: Nick Bosa has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, including $122.5 million guaranteed, by a wide margin. It will make him the highest-paid defensive player in history. pic.twitter.com/bRm6S9Eemf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2023

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.