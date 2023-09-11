Large number of 49er fans at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday not unnoticed by Steelers fans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans are still trying to get over Sunday's loss, but another source of pain for many is how San Francisco 49ers fans managed to get so many seats.

As expected, Steelers fans are upset because the 49ers came into Acrisure Stadium and beat them 30-7. What's also making a lot of Steelers fans upset is how there was so much garnet and gold amongst all the black and gold.

David Havird was hoping the Steelers would deliver a great win on his birthday on Sunday. So much for that.

"They did this to me," he said Monday. "Happy birthday."

Steeler fan Josh Thomas, who flew in from Utah, wasn't exactly thrilled either, and not just about the final score.

"That was ridiculous," he said. "The number of season ticket holders sold them to the 49ers. I've never seen anything like that. It was crazy."

In fact, the number of 49ers fans sitting in seats normally occupied by Steelers supporters shocked more than a few folks.

"I thought it would be 75-25 (split)," Havird said. "That clearly wasn't the case."

So, how did this happen in the mecca of all things Steelers? Well based on what KDKA-TV gathered, Steelers fans bleed black and gold. but just like everybody else, they love some green.

"We got it from the website, Steelers.com," 49ers fan Casey Gunter said.

"I got them off an app," 49ers fan Beatrice Morales said.

Many of the 49ers fans said San Francisco supporters are a lot like Steelers fans on the road.

"We travel very well," Sameet Shankar said. "Away games are like home games to us."

Despite the whopping the Steelers took, San Fran fans said Steelers fans were welcoming and pleasant.

"Never had a problem with anybody," Brian Graham said.

"Everybody's been very nice. A lot better than other stadiums we've been to," Toni Ramey said.