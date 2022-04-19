48 Hours Later: Investigation intensifies following North Side mass shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two days after a mass shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side, Pittsburgh Police are intensifying their investigation.

Two teenagers were killed early Sunday morning when gunfire erupted inside and outside of a residence in the city's East Allegheny neighborhood -- which was rented out via Airbnb.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert sits down for an interview with Heather Abraham and David Highfield live on the Set of Your Day Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

On Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert joined KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh to discuss the most recent developments in the investigation.

Schubert spoke about the investigation, speaking about how detectives are continuing to do everything they can to piece together evidence.

When asked about the investigation, Schubert said individuals are coming forward to help police.

"Everything helps," Schubert said regarding the need from the community when it comes to providing photos, videos, and information to police.

When asked about worry in the community about the uptick in violence, Schubert said that everybody needs to take ownership.

"This isn't just the police," Schubert said.

"It's the government, it's local foundations, the communities, the residents. It's everybody coming together," Schubert added.

Schubert also spoke at length about the need for the community to come together to reduce and prevent violence, including getting illegal firearms off of the streets.

Schubert elaborated on the topic of illegal firearms, addressing extended magazines and drum magazines, as well as other firearm modifications which can lead to more rounds being fired at high volume.

"The more rounds, the more deadly," Schubert said.

"It's imperative that we do everything we can to get them off the street," Schubert added.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.