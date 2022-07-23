40th anniversary of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix kicks off this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's race weekend in Schenley Park!

An estimated 50,000 people are expected to attend the 40th anniversary of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix.

There's a lot to experience this weekend and it can't all be completed in just one day.

We'll start here: the race that goes through Schenley Park is a 40-year event and it's the signature event of the grand prix. It's a must-see and always entertaining.

The races are a 2.33-mile circuit, starting at 8:30 a.m. each day, and running until 5 p.m. with drivers saying it's considered one of the most challenging courses in the world.

Also happening this weekend, anyone that attends has the chance to look at thousands of vehicles during the International Car Show, including new and old cars, international to domestic, and rare and common.

It's the area's largest car show and well worth the visit.

The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is a charity event, so the group says they're asking for a $5 donation upon entry into the race weekend.

However, anyone entering a vehicle gets in for free so long as they register.