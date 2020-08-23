4-Year-Old Boy Scores Hole In One At Oglebay's Golf Course

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OGLEBAY, Wv. (KDKA) -- Talk about a lucky swing.

A 4-year-old boy, Rocco, scored a hole in one at Oglebay's Par 3 course.

https://developers.facebook.com/mario.figaretti/videos/10223262560737431/ HOLE IN ONE!!!! Hole #1 at Oglebay's Par three course. Rocco = 4yrs old. 8/21/20

He practices all the time In the yard. To say I'm proud would be an understatement! Posted by Mario Figaretti on Friday, August 21, 2020

Rocco's father says his son practices his swing all the time in the yard, but that he did not expect his son to be so successful on Olgebay's course on Friday.

"To say I'm proud would be an understatement!" Mario Figaretti said in a Facebook post.

The post has over 1,000 reactions on Facebook and over 1,000 shares as well.