Watch CBS News
Local News

4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.

First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.

image.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka

Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 7:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.