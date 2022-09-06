4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.

First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.

Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

