4-mile stretch of road closed to traffic for OpenStreetsPGH

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of bicyclists and pedestrians will take over the road for OpenStreetsPGH on Sunday. 

A four-mile stretch from the North Shore, Downtown, and to the South Side will be closed to vehicles. You can walk, bike, rollerblade, or really, whatever you like right there in the middle of the car-free streets. 

bike-pittsburgh-map-05272023.jpg
Bike Pittsburgh

There will also be activity hubs all along the route. 

The roads close to traffic at 8 a.m. The event starts at 10 a.m. and roads are set to re-open at 3 p.m.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 6:41 PM

