3rd annual Faith Night at Hunt Armory carries more weight this year than in years past

3rd annual Faith Night at Hunt Armory carries more weight this year than in years past

3rd annual Faith Night at Hunt Armory carries more weight this year than in years past

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was the third year of an interfaith night of skating at the Hunt Armory in Pittsburgh.

After the events that happened earlier today on the other side of the world, Pittsburghers are coming together in peace, setting differences aside.

Early Saturday, 13 Israelis and four others from foreign nations were also released today from the Gaza Strip as part of an exchange between Israel and Hamas during the second phase of their deal to free hostages. Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners were also released from Israeli prisons as part of the deal.

There is an L.E.D. Light display at the Temple Sinai in Squirrel Hill representing all of the hostages. Rabbi Daniel Fellman said he plans to remove a number of them for those who have been released.

But in Shadyside, leaders of different faiths put the conflict overseas out of mind, gathering together for interfaith night skating at the hunt armory.

"We have folks here from many different denominations and religions, and we're having fun together," said Alan Hausman, president of the Tree of Life synagogue.

Reverand Johnathan Jensen says he had a vision that Catholics, Protestants, Jews and Muslims would gather together and be friendly despite what was going on in the world.

"We have Protestants, Catholics, Orthodox Jews and Muslims all coming together to skate. This year, I'm very pleased to say all the groups agreed after the recent attack by Hamas in the Middle East. This is an intentional way to be together," Rev. Jensen of Calvary Episcopal Church said.

Rev. Jensen says this event is not political.

"This event is not political at all; it's simply a time for neighbors to be neighborly and to be friends with each other. It's a Pittsburgh thing."

Christopher Caras, the head of the Islamic Center for Pittsburgh, believes it is possible to all be in the same room together.

"Showing that we can participate with one another, people with different beliefs, ideologies can practice staying in the room together with difference."

"At the end of the day, we are really all the same on the inside," Hausman added.