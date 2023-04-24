35th annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show fundraiser held at Le Mont

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 35th annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show fundraiser was held at Le Mont on Mt. Washington on Sunday.

KDKA's Heather Abraham, David Highfield, Ron Smiley, and Daisy Jade were on the microphone as emcees, and Kym Gable was among the many local personalities showcasing seasonal attire at the 'Horses, Heels, and Hats' Kentucky Derby themed event.

The event raises money for the Mary Queen of Peace Parish so that it can continue its important charitable outreach in the community.