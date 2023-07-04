Property tax rebates going out to nearly 300,000 Pennsylvanians

Property tax rebates begin going out to Pennsylvanians

Property tax rebates begin going out to Pennsylvanians

Property tax rebates begin going out to Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Property tax rebates have started going out to almost 300,000 Pennsylvanians.

The money is through the property tax/rent rebate program. To be eligible, you have to be 65 or older and make less than $35,000 a year and half of your social security is excluded.

You have to apply, and you can do that online.

The average rebate is about $650, but it could one day go to $1,000.

Governor Josh Shapiro is calling for a major expansion of the program in his 2023-24 budget.