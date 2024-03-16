3-year-old recovering in hospital after being hit by police motorcycle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 3-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a Pittsburgh Police motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1:30 p.m., the girl jumped out of her stroller and into the path of the motorcycle when she was hit at Stanwix Street and The Boulevard of the Allies.

The Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade was over at the time of the crash.

She was taken to the hospital but alert and awake when medics arrived. She suffered some bruises and was taken to Children's Hospital in stable condition to be evaluated for any other injuries.

Police are investigating.

