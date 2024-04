EAST VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) - A three-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Westmoreland County Saturday night.

According to emergency dispatchers, this happened around 7:40 p.m. on Panther Way near McKinley Avenue in East Vandergrift.

Officials say the boy was conscious and alert when EMS arrived. He was then flown to Children's Hospital.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.