3 people stabbed in Homewood apartment
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after three people were stabbed in an apartment in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.
According to police, officers were dispatched to Frankstown Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Officers found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times once they entered the apartment. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Another woman and a man were also stabbed and were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.