3 people stabbed in Homewood apartment

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after three people were stabbed in an apartment in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Frankstown Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times once they entered the apartment. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Another woman and a man were also stabbed and were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. 

First published on May 19, 2022 / 7:10 AM

