3 people rescued from rising flood waters under the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- 3 people were rescued from rising flood waters under the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge on Thursday night as severe thunderstorms and heavy rain moved across the area.

Just before 11:30 p.m, several vehicles became trapped in several feet rising water underneath the bridge.

Duquesne Fire Chief Frank Cobb said that the waters rose very quickly after the rain began moving through the area.

One vehicle was able to drive away from the flooding, while two others were disabled and needed to be towed.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

3 people were rescued by the Allegheny County Swiftwater rescue team out of Glassport.

"This is a notorious problem here under the bridge when we get the heavy rains," Chief Cobb said. "Stop. Turn around. Go the other way. Do not chance it."

No one was injured due to the flooding or during the rescue.