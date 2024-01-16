3 people from Detroit arrested after drug bust in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Three people from Detroit were arrested and five other people were taken into custody after police said two search warrants in Lawrence County turned up drugs, guns and cash.

New Castle police said search warrants were carried out on Hamilton Street in the city and East Poland Road in North Beaver Township. The warrants were tied to a narcotics investigation within the city of New Castle and surrounding areas, police said.

While carrying out the search warrants, police said they found baggies of heroin and fentanyl, crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. Officers said they also seized digital scales, two handguns, more than $2,800 in cash and five cell phones.

D'Ante Sykes, Kory Gaines and Faithen Parker, all from Detroit, Michigan, were arrested and are facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of receiving stolen property stemming from two stolen guns and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. They are lodged in the Lawrence County Jail.

During the search at Hamilton Street, the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office said five people were taken into custody and charges are pending.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search warrants, including the Lawrence County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group, the Lawrence County CIRT and several local police departments.

"The New Castle Police would like to thank all of the Officers and Agencies involved in this case and commend them for their excellent work," New Castle police wrote on Facebook.