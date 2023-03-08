3 people charged after purse snatching at Elizabeth Twp. Giant Eagle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people are behind bars and are accused of a costly crime at a local Giant Eagle.

Surveillance video captured the suspects in the act and now police are looking for a third suspect.

Police say three people have been charged after a purse was stolen from the Giant Eagle store in Elizabeth and that the cards that were inside the bag were used multiple times.

Michelle Lucas from Elizabeth, Gregory Fowler of Charleroi, and Anthony Sarsfield of Elizabeth are facing many charges including identity theft, theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud, and receiving stolen property.

According to police paperwork, a woman told Elizabeth Township Police that she left her purse on the pharmacy counter at the store on January 26.

She found a store owner who looked at surveillance video, which showed a person waiting in line at the pharmacy after they had taken the purse, which contained a debit card, seven credit cards, a gift card, and $25.

The criminal complaint says that the woman contacted PNC and learned that two unauthorized charges were made on her debit card that day at Sheetz in New Stanton and in Youngwood.

Court documents detail how surveillance video showed Lucas and Sarsfield at the two Sheetz stores using a card/

Police say they later told officers that Lucas gave the purse to Fowler.

Police say a card was used at a Lowe's for thousands of dollars of items, including a kitchen sink, windows, electrical wires, and a refrigerator, which was delivered to Fowler's home.

The card was used multiple other times. Some were detected as fraudulent and canceled.

Police say Fowler is not in custody.