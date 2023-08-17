Watch CBS News
3 injured after house explodes in Ohio

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: August 16, 2023
KDKA News Update PM: August 16, 2023 01:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured after a house exploded in Ohio.

Crews were called to the house on Wells Hollow Road in Yellow Creek Township in southern Columbiana County on Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m., WKBN-TV reports

One man suffered severe burns, a woman broke bones, including her pelvis, and a 14-year-old girl broke her pelvis. All three victims were taken to hospitals in Pittsburgh, the TV station reported. Officials said they are all expected to survive. 

"Two neighbors had removed two victims from the house, a female from a window and the male out of the basement. There was a 14-year-old girl who, the blast put her through the wall of the home. She was in the yard," Highlandtown Volunteer Fire Chief Jeremiah Cole told WKBN-TV.

The state fire marshal is investigating. The cause of the blast is not known at this time. 

First published on August 16, 2023 / 10:13 PM

