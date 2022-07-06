3 injured in crash in Carrick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a crash in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said Monday that officials were called to the crash in the 1100 block of Brownsville Road around 9:30 p.m. Three people were taken to local hospitals.
"Drivers should be aware of closures and delays in the area for the next several hours," Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.
Police are investigating.
