3 injured in crash in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a crash in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.

Three people were injured in a crash in Carrick on July 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Monday that officials were called to the crash in the 1100 block of Brownsville Road around 9:30 p.m. Three people were taken to local hospitals.

"Drivers should be aware of closures and delays in the area for the next several hours," Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

Police are investigating.