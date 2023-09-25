Watch CBS News
3 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Fayette County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people have been killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Springfield Township, Fayette County on Sunday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a two-vehicle crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on Route 711 near Mount Tabor Road.

Officials at the scene said two sedan-type vehicles were involved in the crash, with one vehicle coming to rest on its side.

The road was shut down as of 7 p.m.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 8:18 PM

