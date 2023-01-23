3 charged in catalytic converter theft ring

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in three counties say they've busted a catalytic converter theft ring out of Chicago.

Police say three suspects based out of Chicago are responsible for at least 35 catalytic converter thefts that resulted in thousands of dollars in damages to vehicles. The three men are identified as 29-year-old Harold Wade, 36-year-old Antonio Dewayne Johnson and 32-year-old Christain Buie. They are all in custody.

According to North Huntingdon police, the three men stole 20 of the highly valued exhaust parts from the Jim Shorkey auto dealership in North Union Township and another Shorkey dealership in North Huntingdon. The three suspects allegedly used a bed and breakfast in Pittsburgh as their hub of operations.

"It's a big problem across all of North America," said Jason Unrau, an automotive industry expert and Canadian-based journalist on the automotive industry.

According to Unrau, dealerships have a few options to prevent catalytic converter thefts.

"You can spray them with hi-temp paint, and essentially it's an indicator for local recyclers to see that it comes off a vehicle," Unrau said.

In addition to that, dealerships can also purchase special items.

"Welding on rebar cages or installing aftermarket cable locks that can make it take three or five minutes rather than 60 seconds to cut off a catalytic converter."

In the end, however, Unrau said the best thing dealerships can do is the following.

"Dealers need to make it as inconvenient as possible to access their vehicles, and often that means in-person security driving around the dealership whenever the business is closed," Unrau said.

As for Wade, Johnson and Buie, all remain in the Westmoreland County Prison. They face multiple felony theft charges.