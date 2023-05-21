Watch CBS News
3 charged after home invasion in Latrobe

/ CBS Pittsburgh

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people have been charged in a home invasion in Latrobe. 

Police said they were called to a home on Lincoln Avenue Friday morning, where the victim told police three men forced their way into his apartment and demanded money. The victim said two of the suspects hit him in the face and head with brass knuckles and a flat-screen television. 

Paul Kline, Christian Long, and Edwardo Romero-Gross were arrested and face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, and theft.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 8:46 PM

