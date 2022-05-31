3 Beaver County corrections officers charged with bringing drugs, contraband into jail

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - Three Beaver County Jail corrections officers are accused of selling drugs and contraband to inmates.

Raphael Abercrombie, Richard Suman and Erin Huff are facing charges after the warden asked police to investigate reports of correction officers bringing contraband into the jail.

According to the criminal complaints, the warden told police they had confiscated needles, lighters and tobacco from inmates and several had tested positive for drugs.

Police said a former inmate told them a family member would send money to officers through Cash App in exchange for contraband and drugs like tobacco, marijuana and suboxone. Police said they were able to trace Cash App accounts to the three officers.

All three are facing charges of obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions. Suman and Huff are facing several other drug charges.