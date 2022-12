3 arrested after drug bust in West Mifflin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were arrested after a major drug bust in West Mifflin on Wednesday.

Police searched a home on Pennsylvania Avenue and said they found large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. They also found four guns and a rifle.

Joseph Cardamone, Timothy Cochran and Katie Chop are all facing charges.