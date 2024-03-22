3 adults and 1 child hurt in crash near West End Bridge

Three adults, one child injured in West Carson Street crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Four people including one child were taken to the hospital after a violent crash near the West End Bridge on Thursday evening.

The crash happened along West Carson Street near the Duquesne Incline around 6:45 p.m. .

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed at least five vehicles that were involved in the crash.

Four people were hurt in a violent crash on Pittsburgh's South Shore. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

One of the vehicles had rolled over and police say at least four were towed from the scene.

Police say the early investigation shows that a driver lost control of their vehicle when they were coming off of the West End Bridge.

Everyone who was taken to the hospital was reported to be in stable condition.

The roadway was shut down for nearly two hours while debris was cleared from the scene.

Detectives from Pittsburgh Police's Zone 3 are investigating what led up to the crash.