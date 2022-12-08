26-year-old arrested in connection to Dormont bank robbery

DORMONT (KDKA) - A man from Brookline is in custody in relation to a bank robbery that took place in Dormont on Wednesday.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dormont Police were called to the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue after it had been reported that a robbery had taken place.

The area was searched with no results and Dormont Police called for assistance from Allegheny County Police detectives.

It was learned a man wearing a surgical mask had handed a note to a teller, demanding money or he would kill people inside the bank. While the teller did not see a weapon, they did comply and the suspect fled.

As investigators canvassed the area, they were able to identify a vehicle and Dormont Police also received a tip.

Early on Thursday morning police executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Brookline Boulevard and several items, including the stolen cash and vehicle were found at the home.

Police identified 26-year-old Ahmed Ali Asiri of Brookline as the suspect.

He was taken into custody and is being charged with unlawful taking of movable property, robbery by oral or written demand, and terroristic threats.

Asiri is being housed at the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.