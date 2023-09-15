25-year-old Penn State student dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 25-year-old student at Penn State University has died after being struck by a vehicle while jogging near the University Park campus.

State College Police say that Lovisa Arnesson-Cronhamre of Sweden was jogging on the sidewalk along East Park Avenue on Tuesday evening when she was hit by a vehicle that crossed through oncoming traffic and left the roadway.

She was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and then taken to UPMC Altoona but died from her injuries.

Police say that 20-year-old Ahmed Alqubaisi is facing numerous charges in connection with the crash, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, careless driving, and speeding.

Alqubaisi was arraigned on his charges and denied bail. He's being held in the Centre County Correctional Facility while awaiting a preliminary hearing that is scheduled for later this month.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, may have video of the crash, or anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State College Police.